EU condemns execution of two Iranian women

Elham Chubdar and Zahra Sedighi Hamedani were given the death penalty by Iran on Tuesday, despite the claims of their supporters and human rights organisations that they are LGBT activists who are completely innocent of any wrongdoing.

According to Peter Stano, spokesman for EU foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, ‘the EU is – as a principle – profoundly opposed to the death penalty at all times and in all circumstances, and aims at its universal elimination.’

The EU is adamantly opposed to any measures that would criminalise gender identity or sexual orientation, he continued.

On September 5, the official news agency of Iran, IRNA, reported that two women had received death sentences for ‘corruption on earth’ and people trafficking.

Iranian authorities use the phrase ‘corruption on earth’ to describe a variety of crimes, including those that violate Islamic principles.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader, condemned homosexuality as a ‘moral loss’ that is pervasive in Western civilization in March.

According to Stano, the EU will keep advocating for the protection of human rights in the Islamic Republic.

He stated, ‘As part of our bilateral engagement with Iran, we will continue to press the Iranian authorities to ensure the entire range of fundamental rights for its individuals regardless of their religion, belief, sexual orientation, or any other status.’

Iran’s handling of LGBT issues has drawn criticism from Western rights organisations frequently. In accordance with Iranian law, homosexual actions are punishable by the death penalty.