EU declares its support for Ukraine is ‘unshakeable’

The European Commission stressed that the bloc’s support for Kiev will be ‘unshakeable’ as it revealed a number of recommendations on Wednesday to reduce the surge in energy prices that has slammed Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Von der Leyen said sanctions on Russia were having a real impact and were here to stay as she gave her annual state of the union address with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska as the guest of honour.

Von der Leyen gave her annual address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg while wearing the blue and yellow colours of both the EU and the flag of Ukraine. She said, ‘Never before has this Parliament debated the State of our Union with war raging on European soil.’

Von der Leyen added: ‘Europe’s support with Ukraine will remain unbreakable. I stand here with the belief that with courage and unity, Putin will fail and Europe will triumph.’

Ad Von der Leyen said the bloc was also working to protect homes and businesses. Among his suggestions for aiding European households and businesses are skimming off energy companies’ windfall profits and enforcing usage restrictions across the bloc.

‘Making ends meet is becoming a source of fear for millions of businesses and individuals,’ she declared, recommending actions to limit the income from inexpensive electricity generators and compel fossil fuel companies to split the profits they generate from rising energy prices.