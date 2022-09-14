In a devastating border conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, 99 troops were killed.

Tuesday’s border fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan claimed the lives of over 100 soldiers as strikes on both sides fueled worries that more extensive hostilities between the longtime rivals would erupt.

Azerbaijan lost 50 soldiers, whereas Armenia claimed to have lost at least 49.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, the battle broke out shortly after midnight with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery bombardment and drone attacks in several areas of Armenian territory. Although the amount of shelling decreased throughout the day, Azerbaijani troops were reportedly still attempting to march into Armenian territory.

According to the foreign ministry of Azerbaijan, late on Monday and early on Tuesday, Armenia ‘large-scale provocated’ Azerbaijan. According to the report, mines were planted and shots were fired towards Azerbaijani military targets.

Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan but has been ruled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there concluded in 1994, has been the source of a decades-long dispute between the two countries.

In a six-week conflict in 2020 that resulted in a peace agreement brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained large portions of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the agreement, Moscow sent roughly 2,000 soldiers to the area to act as peacekeepers.