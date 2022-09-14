Le Maire asserts that France is not experiencing a recession.

Following the government’s downgrade of its economic estimate for 2023, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated on Wednesday that there was no recession affecting the country’s economy.

Le Maire also revealed to CNews television that the projected economic growth for 2022 has been increased from 2.5% to 2.7%.

‘There will not be a recession in France. 2022 is going well for France. Our growth estimate has been increased from 2.5% to 2.7%,,’ added Le Maire.

The 2023 economic growth estimate was revised downward by the French government on Tuesday, from 1.4% to 1%.

Le Maire repeated that it was ‘appropriate’ for French consumers to bear a ‘little share’of the increasing expenses when asked about government plans to permit an increase in gas and power bills for homes in 2023 amid skyrocketing energy prices.

He declined to acknowledge media speculation that the anticipated increase in petrol prices could be as high as 15%.