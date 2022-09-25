After historic storm Fiona rips the east coast, Canada braces itself for the long haul

On Saturday, after severe storm Fiona wreaked havoc on Canada’s east coast, the attention moved to enormous clean-up activities, damage assessment, and the restoration of electricity and telecom services, as officials warned of a lengthy road to recovery.

With hurricane-force winds, the historic storm smashed into eastern Canada, prompting evacuations, uprooting trees and powerlines, and leaving many homes to ‘simply a pile of debris.’

Fiona was the lowest pressurised landfalling storm on record in Canada, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

Canadian armed personnel will be dispatched to assist with the clean-up, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that Fiona inflicted tremendous damage and that recovery will take time.

Despite the storm’s severity, there were no significant injuries or deaths, according to government officials, since citizens heeded the frequent warnings.

Thousands of citizens in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island (PEI), and Newfoundland were still without power and dealing with erratic communications, and government officials asked for patience.

They warned that it could take weeks for crucial services to be fully restored in some circumstances.

‘We do know that the devastation is extensive, perhaps possibly the worst we have ever seen,’ Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, told reporters on Saturday.