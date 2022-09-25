As Hurricane Hermine threatens Spain’s Canary Islands, flights are cancelled

Airport operator Aena reported that flights were cancelled throughout Spain’s Canary Islands on Sunday as storm Hermine swept in from the Atlantic, bringing heavy rains to the well-liked vacation spot.

By mid-afternoon throughout many of the islands, there had been 141 cancellations, including 62 from Tenerife North airport, 23 from La Palma, 20 from El Hierro, 8 from Lanzarote, and 4 from La Gomera.

Streets were flooded by the heavy rain, and some were obstructed by downed trees.

The islands of Gran Canaria, La Palma, and El Hierro are under a red weather notice from noon on Sunday until midnight, according to Spain’s national weather office, Aemet.

As a precaution, the local administration closed the schools on Monday.

At a press conference on Sunday, regional president Angel Victor Torres stated that the storm’s closest approach to the islands was predicted to occur between Sunday night and Monday morning.