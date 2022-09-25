Iran will act firmly following the largest protests in years, says President

President Ebrahim Raisi stated on Saturday that Iran must deal decisively with the protests that have gripped the country following the death in jail of a woman apprehended by the Islamic Republic’s morality police.

According to official media, at least 41 people have been killed in the week-long violence. It stated that the toll was based on its own calculations and that official data had yet to be revealed. Protests have broken out in the majority of the country’s 31 provinces.

According to state media, Raisi stated on Saturday that Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who threaten the country’s security and quiet.’

Raisi was on the phone with the family of a Basij volunteer force member murdered during the crackdown on unrest in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

The president ’emphasised the importance of distinguishing between protest and disrupting public order and security, and referred to the events as a riot,’ according to official media.

Protests erupted a week ago in northwestern Iran during the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died after falling into a coma after being detained in Tehran by morality police enforcing hijab laws on women’s clothing.

Her death has revived fury over topics such as personal freedom constraints in Iran, severe clothing regulations for women, and an economy struggling from sanctions.