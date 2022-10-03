‘Absconding’ state secretary of PFI arrested!

Abdul Sathar allegedly went into hiding after ordering a state-wide hartal on September 23 in protest of the PFI leaders’ arrests and statewide search by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He was detained by the state police on Wednesday, many hours after the national government announced the ban of PFI in India.

Speaking to the media, Abdul Sathar discussed the ban. A police team commanded by Karunagappally ASP then arrived at the office and arrested him. He is the third accused in an NIA case.