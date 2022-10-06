Consume this vegetable’s extract to lower blood sugar

According to a recent study, there have been claims that onion extract can reduce blood sugar levels by 50%.

Patients with Type 2 diabetes are unable to create enough insulin in their pancreas to control their blood sugar levels. Due to a study’s discovery that an extract from onion bulbs can significantly lower high blood sugar levels, it has recently gained a lot of attention.

Additionally, the extract from onions helps lessen high cholesterol levels.

Rats were used in the experiment to test the theory. Three groups of diabetically induced rats were administered different amounts of the onion extract to determine whether it would improve the effects of the medication.

The doses were 200 mg, 400 mg, and 600 mg per kilogram of body weight. The researchers also gave the drug and onion to three groups of nondiabetic rats with normal blood sugar.

According to the research, giving diabetic rats 400 mg and 600 mg per kilogramme of body weight ‘significantly lowered’ their blood sugar levels by 50% and 35%, respectively, when compared to a baseline level.

In diabetic rats, the onion extract also reduced the amount of total cholesterol, with 400 mg and 600 mg having the largest effects.

The study also discovered that the diabetic rats did not gain weight as a result of the onion extract, but the non-diabetic rats did.