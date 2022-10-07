An artificial intelligence tool can scan eyes and accurately predict a person’s risk of heart diseases

In less than a minute, an artificial intelligence tool can precisely identify a person’s risk of ‘silent killer’ cardiac ailments by scanning their eyes, according to the latest and largest study of its kind.

The study, which was reported in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, has important ramifications that include the ability to do cardiovascular screening without the use of blood tests or to measure blood pressure.

This innovation will enable medical professionals, such as ophthalmologists, to assess each patient’s risk for stroke, heart attack, and cardiovascular disease. Researchers claim that this was accomplished by using AI-enabled imaging to see the veins and arteries within the retina of the eye.

According to the study, the fully automated AI-enabled tool called Quartz accesses the retinal vasculature imaging potential as well as recognised risk variables, allowing it to forecast cardiovascular health as well as possible dangers.

At least 88,052 photos of individuals aged 40 to 69 from UK Biobank members were scanned using the technology.

The width, vessel area, and degree of curvature of the arteries and veins in the retina were reportedly some of the details that the scientists especially examined. They were able to create prediction models using this data for heart attack, stroke, and circulatory disease death.