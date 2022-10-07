Elderly people dying in greater numbers than ever before during England’s heatwaves

After a sweltering summer that saw temperatures reach all-time highs, England had the greatest excess death figure from heatwaves since records began in 2004, health officials reported on Friday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 2,803 additional deaths among individuals aged 65 and over in England these summer heatwaves, perhaps due to complications caused by excessive heat. COVID-19 deaths are not included in the figures.

‘These figures clearly illustrate that high temperatures can cause premature death for people who are vulnerable,’ stated UKHSA Chief Scientific Officer Isabel Oliver.

‘Extremely hot weather poses a particular concern for the elderly, those with heart and lung diseases, or those who are unable to keep cool, such as persons with learning difficulties and Alzheimer’s disease.’

On July 19, Britain achieved its greatest ever temperature, barely above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), in eastern England.