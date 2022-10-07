Erdogan and Putin discuss about mending relations and putting stop to Ukraine war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on boosting bilateral ties, and he reiterated Ankara’s willingness to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the Ukrainian conflict, according to Erdogan’s office on Friday.

According to Turkey’s Directorate of Communications, the latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year, were also mentioned during the discussion.

Turkey, a NATO member, has deep links with both Ukraine and Russia and has attempted to manage relations during the crisis by rejecting Western sanctions on Moscow while criticising the Russian incursion and supplying Kyiv with armed drones.

Turkey secured the July arrangement to allow Ukrainian grain exports from its Black Sea ports with the United Nations, in what remains the single substantial diplomatic breakthrough in the seven-month-old conflict.

Ankara-Russia ties are complicated, with the two countries cooperating closely on energy supply while disagreeing on Syria, Libya, and Azerbaijan.