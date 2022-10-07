Man arrested on suspicion of selling computer chips to Russia, says Dutch prosecutors

On Friday, Dutch financial crime investigators announced the arrest of a 55-year-old man on suspicion of selling computer chips to Russia in breach of national sanctions law.

The arrest is the first of its kind in the Netherlands since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which prompted European sanctions against Russia, including a ban on electronic exports.

Prosecutors said in a statement that they had apprehended the defendant in the country’s east and collected evidence including his electronic inventory, bank accounts, and administration.

‘The suspect is suspected of delivering microchips to entities and companies in Russia,’ stated the country’s financial crimes investigatory agency (FIOD) in a statement.

‘These microchips have the potential to be employed in the manufacture of weapons.’

According to the statement, the suspect “intentionally misrepresented” that the products he shipped were intended for use somewhere other than Russia.

The suspect was arrested on September 30 and remains in detention pending a judge’s approval, according to the FIOD.