New premier of Canada’s oil-rich Alberta province ready to defy Trudeau.

Alberta’s new premier has laid the stage for a fight with Canada’s federal government, threatening to defy federal laws, putting the oil-rich state on a collision course with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Danielle Smith, 51, was elected leader of Alberta’s ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) by members on Thursday, barely seven months before the next provincial election.

After winning the leadership campaign, Smith informed UCP members, ‘Today signals a new beginning in the Alberta story. We shall no longer seek permission from Ottawa to be successful and free… we will not have our resources landlocked or our energy phased out by a virtue-signaling prime minister.’

Trudeau has yet to respond to Smith’s remarks, despite the fact that he is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.