According to a recent research, Indian employees feel bad about taking time off or vacation.

Studies have shown that India is afflicted by a silent epidemic known as ‘Guilt Vacation Syndrome’. The phrase is used by office workers who feel bad about taking their allotted vacation time.

A recent study by Randstad India found that between 35 and 40 percent of Indian workers surveyed admitted to feeling worried when approaching their managers about taking time off. In a comparable survey conducted in the United States, roughly 39% of employees admitted to feeling anxious and guilty about taking well-earned time off.

Lack of breaks and vacations, according to experts, can result in mental health issues. Working on our self-esteem is also the only way we can get the bravery to request those well-deserved time off.

Recognize that you are performing above average and that you merit a few days away from your workstation.

Indians believe they are the ones that take the fewest vacations worldwide and that they rarely take any ‘vacation time.’ According to Expedia’s 2018 Vacation Deprivation Report, 75% of Indians feel vacation-deprived, which is the highest percentage worldwide.

South Korea and Hong Kong are next in line. The annual report covers 19 countries and emphasises the lack of vacation time.