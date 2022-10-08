Wild salmons have been the latest casualties of British Columbia’s month-long drought

The month-long drought in British Columbia has claimed the lives of thousands of wild salmons, whose bodies have been left strewn across the river’s banks.

In a video posted online, pink and chum salmon carcasses were heaped nearby. According to biologists, more than 70% of the dead fish on the creek bed were unreproductive.

Since rising water levels make it simpler to access their natal streams, wild salmon frequently use rainfall as a cue to ascend creeks and rivers.

In a conversation with The Guardian, William Houston said, ‘It’s just devastating to see this happen. River levels are low everywhere right now—not just in Heiltsuk territory. This drought is coast-wide right now.’ He further added, ‘We see pre-spawn mortality on an annual basis. But never to this degree.’

The video was taken last week. Hosuty asserts that about ten days ago, a brief afternoon shower and a high tide provided the salmon with a misleading cue to begin. When there was no water, the brook dried up, abandoning the fish.