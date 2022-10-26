Doctor explains why Vitamin D supplements should be taken in the morning

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin important for bone health. It is also essential for maintaining a strong immune system.

Increasing the intake of supplements may also help persons with low vitamin D levels feel less depressed and have more energy. If you’re considering taking them, it’s crucial to speak with your doctor first to determine whether you need them and how much to take.

Health professionals assert that the time of day is very significant when considering vitamin D supplementation.

According to Dr Ross Perry, the supplement ‘should be taken in the morning.’

Dr Perry explained, ‘This is because if we’re getting Vitamin D naturally from the sun, we are synthesizing it during the day so it’s better to be taken in the morning.’

‘The main source of Vitamin D is the sun. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to lack of energy and fatigue, so it’s only natural that by getting your daily dose via the sun’s natural exposure will boost energy levels,’ he added.

The majority of our vitamin D comes from exposure to sunlight. Simple arm and leg exposure for 15-20 minutes, twice or three times per week, is sufficient during the summer.

The hours between 10 am and 3 pm are ideal for getting the most vitamin D from the sun. Midday is when the sun is at its zenith and the body may produce vitamin D more quickly and efficiently.

In winter time, especially if you live in places where adequate sunlight is not available, you can get your vitamin D supply through foods such as:

Salmon

Red meat

Egg yolks

Liver

Fortified foods

Your body may suffer if you consume excessive amounts of vitamin D. It can result in calcium buildup, which weakens bones and harms the heart, kidneys, and heart.

‘This applies to adults, including pregnant and nursing mothers, the elderly, and youngsters aged 11 to 17,’ Dr. Perry continued. Infants under the age of 12 months should not consume more than 25 micrograms, and children between the ages of one and ten should not consume more than 50 micrograms.

A vitamin D deficiency can affect everyone, although some people are more susceptible than others. Post-menopausal women are more affected by vitamin D insufficiency than males are.

People who are obese and those who are older than age 65 may also have lower levels of vitamin D due to their diets, little sun exposure or other factors.