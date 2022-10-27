Follow these 7 Ayurvedic ‘superfoods’ to stay fit every day!

Superfoods are often defined as foods that are high in nutrients but low in calories. So who wouldn’t want to have them? While there has been criticism that the word was created for marketing purposes to influence particular dietary trends and sell products, many of these products are acknowledged to have shown tremendous health advantages in exchange for adding few calories. The beautiful thing is that you don’t have to rely on pricey, imported food items; instead, you have access to a number of Indian superfoods.

Dr. Rekha Radhamony, a specialist in ayurveda, recently shared a picture on Instagram listing seven Ayurvedic superfoods that can be consumed everyday. She claims that particular Ayurvedic foods are ‘universally excellent for everyone every day’ in the article. She names the following 7 superfoods:

Amla

Pomegranate

Ghee

Moong Dal

Honey

Black raisins

Tender radish

So, here are the health benefits of these superfoods:

Amla: The Indian gooseberry, also known as amla, is rich in vitamin C and is popular for its ability to fight off ageing and enhance immunity. So increase your intake of them.

Pomegranate: Rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre, pomegranates have a number of health advantages. It strengthens the immune system, combats Type-2 diabetes, and controls blood pressure.

Ghee: Our grandmas were correct when they insisted that we consume ghee! Studies have shown that including ghee in your food lowers its glycemic index. Ghee is revered by nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar, who is well known for helping Kareena Kapoor Khan acquire her stunning physique.

Moong dal: A well-known superfood in India that is rich in iron, potassium, and magnesium. It facilitates digestion because it is high in fibre. Since this dal has a low glycemic index and is beneficial for diabetic individuals, certain studies have indicated that it improves glucose tolerance. Additionally, it benefits the heart and promotes blood circulation.

Honey: Honey offers a lot of health advantages. Polyphenolic antioxidants are abundant in raw honey. A teaspoon a day can be beneficial to your health in numerous ways. Make sure you choose organic, high-quality honey.

Black raisins: Packed with vitamins, fibre, and minerals, black raisins are helpful for anaemic patients, aid in the body’s removal of toxic poisons, and even promote heart health.

Tender radish: Rich in minerals like calcium and potassium as well as antioxidants, radish is believed to help lower heart disease and high blood pressure.