Police raid Malaysian LGBT Halloween party; Cross-dressers detained!

The Islamic religious police in Malaysia allegedly broke up a large LGBT gathering on Halloween and detained 20 people for allegedly promoting immorality and cross-dressing. An activist named Numan Afifi who was detained during the raid in Kuala Lumpur characterised it as ‘traumatising and terrible’.

The music and dancing were stopped when about 40 religious officials, supported by the police, entered the area with about 1,000 attendees, the man told AFP. Muslims and adherents of other faiths were segregated into separate groups by the authorities, according to Numan.

The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department is where 20 Muslims were eventually held, when ‘our identity details were documented. Infractions related to cross-dressing were allegedly committed by some, while vice was allegedly encouraged by others, including myself,’ according to Numan.

After a brief period of time, the 20 were all freed; however, they are all anticipated to return for questioning the following week. Conservative attitudes have weakened the once-proud nation with a majority of Muslims’ reputation for moderation and tolerance, leading to persistent discrimination against the LGBT population.

In Malaysia, which has a dual-track judicial system, cases involving Muslims, who make up about 60% of the population, are occasionally tried in sharia courts. Although it is against the law to be homosexual, laws that classify sodomy as a felony can result in fines, jail time, and other forms of physical punishment. These laws are, however, infrequently put into action.