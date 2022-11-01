Employees of the China iPhone manufacturing who flee from Covid limits will get four times the bonus if they stay

Workers at the largest iPhone production in the world are escaping a Covid outbreak at the site in central China. Authorities have announced that the bonuses for those who remain at their jobs would be quadrupled in an effort to persuade the personnel to stay and work.

Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant announced on its official WeChat account that employees who are a member of a Foxconn unit that manufactures electronics including smartphones at the site will now get a bonus of 400 yuan ($55) each day for November as opposed to the previous rate of 100 yuan.

Those who show up for work for 15 or more days in November will also receive additional bonuses, totaling 15,000 yuan if they show up every day.

Approximately 200,000 people are employed by Foxconn at its Zhengzhou facility, which also produces 70% of the world’s iPhone shipments.

Several employees were forced to leave the building after being subjected to strict Covid limits. Since the middle of October, the Zhengzhou has been under lockdown. The business said that it regularly tests its staff and isolates those who are ill.