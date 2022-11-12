Airbus and Qatar Airways at odds over regulators and email delivery

On Friday, Airbus and Qatar Airways spat over relations with aviation regulators and a flood of secret papers, as legal claims over stopped planes reached $2 billion.

The latest procedural hearing in a high-stakes contractual and safety battle, which filled a vast courtroom in the London High Court, laboured over the intricate details of ‘shared drives’ and ‘search phrases,’ as each party looked for a smoking gun indicating cosy links with regulators.

‘A shortcut should be taken,’ Judge David Waksman stated following sometimes heated arguments over how to handle more than 100,000 documents that could contain the key to a potential trial next year in which prominent actors’ reputations are at stake.

Reuters reported on Thursday that French and Qatari leaders discussed the disagreement in December 2021.

Qatar Airways is suing Airbus for damage to the painted surface and underlying anti-lightning system of A350 jets, which forced Qatar’s Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) to stop 29 of the flights due to safety concerns.