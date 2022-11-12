Britain to strike deal with France on migrants as soon as Monday

A British newspaper said on Saturday that Britain and France are expected to reach an agreement as soon as Monday to increase their combined efforts to prevent illegal migrants from crossing the English Channel.

According to the Telegraph, the accord will dramatically boost the 200 French officials and volunteers who patrol on Channel beaches, and France will strive for a ‘far higher’ number of migrants to be prevented from departing.

According to the report, France will agree to a joint control centre where British immigration officials will be stationed.

On Friday, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna issued a joint statement emphasising the ‘urgency of combating all forms of illegal migration.’ According to British officials, a deal is imminent.

On Saturday, British and French government officials declined to comment on the reports.