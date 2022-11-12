Countries demand United Nations Human Rights Council debate on Iran

A document stated that Germany and Iceland presented a request to the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday on behalf of dozens of countries to host a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month.

According to the letter signed by the two nations’ ambassadors, the session was requested ‘to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, particularly with regard to women and children.’

Protests against the government began in September, following the murder of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code for women. They have subsequently developed into a popular insurrection, with rights groups reporting that hundreds of protestors have been killed as a result of the government onslaught. Amini’s death was blamed on pre-existing medical issues, according to the administration.

The motion was endorsed by at least one-third of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s voting members, as is necessary for sessions outside of the body’s regular agenda, implying that its convening is merely a formality.

Several other people signed up as well, according to the German diplomatic mission in Geneva, bringing the total number of supporters to 44. The list was not provided.