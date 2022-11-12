Iranian archer claims she was unaware of her headscarf falling off

An Iranian archer claims she didn’t see her hijab coming off her head during an awards ceremony in Tehran after a video surfaced showing her allowing the headscarf to fall in what was widely considered to be a display of support for nationwide protests.

Parmida Ghasemi stated in an Instagram video that she had not noticed the hijab falling ‘due to wind and a lot of stress.’

‘This elicited emotions, which resulted in some misconceptions.’ My family and I have never had any problems with the hijab. ‘I wanted to apologise to the people, officials, and my teammates,’ she said in the video while wearing a headscarf.

Her statement sparked speculation on social media that she made it under duress. According to human rights organisations, Iranian authorities have a history of publicising forced confessions. Such allegations are denied by Iranian officials.

Since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of morality police nearly two months ago after being detained for ‘inappropriate attire,’ Iran has been engulfed in protests.

During the demonstrations, women waved and burned headscarves, which are required by Iran’s conservative dress codes. This is one of the most audacious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.