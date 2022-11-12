Iranians demonstrate in a southeast flashpoint to commemorate ‘Bloody Friday.’

Thousands of Iranians demonstrated in the restive southeast on Friday to recall the ‘Bloody Friday’ crackdown by security forces on September 30, as the country’s clerical rulers battled continuous statewide unrest.

According to Amnesty International, security forces killed at least 66 people in September after firing on protesters in Zahedan, the capital of the volatile Sistan-Baluchistan region. Authorities claimed that the riots were sparked by dissidents.

A video uploaded on Twitter by the popular 1500 Tasvir activist account purported to show thousands rallying again in Zahedan on Friday. The validity of the footage could not be confirmed by Reuters.

Another video, allegedly from the town of Khash in the southeast, shows demonstrators stomping and damaging a street sign bearing the name of top commander Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an Iraqi drone assault in 2020.