Russia renews demands for fertiliser exports at United Nations talks

Russia reiterated its demand for unrestricted access to global markets for its food and fertiliser exports on Saturday, following a ‘thorough exchange of views’ with United Nations officials the day before in Geneva.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not respond in a statement to the question of whether Moscow is willing to renew the Black Sea initiative agreed in July that allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports – a deal that expires on November 19.

According to the United Nations, 10 million tonnes of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine as part of the agreement, helping to avert a global food crisis.

However, Russia has repeatedly complained that, while not directly targeted by Western sanctions, its own grain and fertiliser shipments are effectively blocked because the sanctions restrict shippers’ access to finance, insurance, and ports.