Saudi Arabia says the world hoped to crucify its biggest oil source

The world hoped to crucify Saudi Arabia as the world’s top oil exporter, its energy minister said on the margins of the COP27 session in Egypt, adding that the country would closely follow other countries’ renewable pledges.

‘The world is seeking to crucify us,’ Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said, outlining Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop cleaner energy and minimise its carbon footprint.

Instead, he stated that Saudi Arabia would hold the rest of the world accountable.

‘We want people to match us, and we want people to put their money where their mouth is,’ he explained.

He claimed that Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco had the lowest methane emissions by any criterion.