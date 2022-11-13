Protesters enraged by the climate issue took to the streets of Lisbon demanding resignation of economic minister

Hundreds of protesters enraged by the climate issue took to the streets of Lisbon on Saturday (November 12), with several storming into a building where Portuguese Economic Minister Antonio Costa e Silva was giving a speech and demanded his resignation.

Protesters called for action against climate change while chanting slogans and waving banners. The country’s protests occurred at the same time that representatives from nearly 200 nations gathered in Egypt for the COP27 UN climate summit in an effort to maintain the goal of preventing global climate change, according to Reuters.

Climate change has recently become a topic of discussion and concern among people all over the world, with demands that their governments take action.

‘Out Costa e Silva,’ protesters shouted as several entered the building, The protesters were later hauled by police out of the building.

According to RTP, the minister allegedly exited the building through a back entrance.

When asked about COP27, many people said that the summit would not be enough to solve the problem. Some governments have been accused of favouring the ‘monetary interests’ of large corporations over putting climate change at the top of the political agenda.

Marta Leandro, vice president of the environmental group, said during the demonstrations in Lisbon, ‘The situation is grave and pressing. What we do or do not do in the coming decade will have a significant impact on climate security.’

Previously, the COP27 chief accused governments of making empty promises in exchange for taking action.