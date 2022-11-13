Villagers greet Ukraine troops with flowers after Russian retreat in Kherson

Villagers clutching flowers waited on the route to the southern city of Kherson on Saturday to meet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers as they poured in to retake control of the Dnipro River’s right bank following a spectacular Russian withdrawal.

Volleys of incoming and outgoing artillery fire continued to pound the area near Kherson’s international airport, and police said they were building up checkpoints in and around the city and searching for Russian-left mines.

The mayor described the humanitarian situation as ‘severe’ due to a lack of water, medicine, and bread in the city where residents celebrated their liberation on Friday, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as a ‘historic day.’

Nataliya Porkhunuk, 66, and Valentyna Buhailova, 61, stood on the edge of a rutted track in Klapaya, about 10 kilometres from Kherson’s center, smiling and waving at passing vehicles carrying Ukrainian troops.