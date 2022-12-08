Two-day visit to Uttarakhand by President Droupadi Murmu has begun

At the start of her two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu was greeted at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Premchand Aggarwal, Saurabh Bahuguna, SS Sandhu, the director general of police, Sushil Kumar, the commissioner of the Garhwal police, the district magistrate of Dehradun, and senior superintendent of police were also present.

President Murmu will essentially dedicate/lay the foundation for a number of projects in the state, including those involving energy, education, roads, and urban development.

She will give a speech at the 97th Common Foundation Course’s final session on Friday at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Additionally, President Murmu will be present at Doon University’s annual convocation in Dehradun.