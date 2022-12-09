Madhya Pradesh: Rescue efforts for an 8-year-old from a borewell have been ongoing for 60 hours.

Tanmay Sahu, an eight-year-old trapped in a borewell 400 feet deep, is still being rescued in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. As the operation hits hour 60, the presence of stones throughout the area is causing a delay.

Around five o’clock on December 6, Tanmay was playing in a farm when he slipped into the borewell.

Reporters were told by the boy’s father, Sunil Sahu, that the boy was playing in the farm and had gone to another field when he slipped into the open borewell.

He was breathing when we arrived, and we could hear him speaking as we questioned. The rescue effort began on December 6 at 6 o’clock in the evening, he claimed.

To pull the boy out of the borewell, earthmoving equipment was brought in and used to dig a parallel tunnel.

The eight-year-old youngster who fell down the borewell is still being rescued, according to the report. About 33 feet of excavation have been completed, prior comments made by Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal to news agency ANI.

‘Our goal is to descend 45 feet before beginning to dig a tunnel. Given the difficulty of the stones in the route, it can take some time. However, the kid isn’t talking, so he might have passed out. The boy is being saved, he continued.

Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Home Guard, and local police are on the scene to make sure the rescue effort is moving forward.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, has also instructed the officials to put in place the necessary precautions to bring the boy out safely.