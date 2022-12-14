Christmas gift for fans! Kerala Blasters announces discount rate for home match tickets

Kerala Blasters have announced ticket rates at a discount rate for their next home match against Odisha FC on December 26 (Monday). As a special Christmas gift for Blasters fans, the tickets are being priced at Rs. 250 for all stands. This is a limited-time offer.

Here's a small ????????? gesture for our ????? fans! ??? Get ??? ??????? at Rs. 250 for our next home game against @OdishaFC on the 26th of December! Hurry! Get your tickets now from ?? https://t.co/GgYjNaZlwA#KBFCOFC #?????????????? #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/GdzheVOSOu — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 13, 2022

The tickets, which are usually priced at Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 499, and Rs. 899, are now being sold to the fans at Rs. 250, excluding the VIP and VVIP hospitality tickets. This offer is only applicable for the next home match and can only be availed until the ticket sales are over.