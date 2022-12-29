Exports of Russian pipeline gas to Europe reach a post-Soviet low

According to calculations by Reuters and Gazprom data (GAZP.MM), Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines fell to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its biggest customer reduced imports as a result of the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious explosions.

The European Union, historically Russia’s largest consumer of oil and gas, has long talked about reducing its reliance on Russian energy, but after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February, Brussels took the issue seriously.

President Vladimir Putin’s longtime ally and CEO of state-controlled Gazprom, Alexei Miller, claimed that this year’s company’s exports to countries outside the former Soviet Union will total 100.9 billion cubic metres (bcm).

The amount includes supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, through which Gazprom supplied 10.39 bcm in 2017. This represents a decrease of more than 45% from 185.1 bcm in 2021.

As a result of explosions at the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, direct Russian gas exports to Germany, the largest economy in Europe, were stopped in September.