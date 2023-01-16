At the Miss Universe 2022 competition, Harnaaz Sandhu wore a lehenga worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

When Harnaaz Sandhu was named Miss Universe 2021, India was ecstatic. After nearly two decades, the beauty queen returned the crown to India. During the grand event held in New Orleans, USA, on January 15, Sandhu’s reign as Miss Universe came to an end when she crowned R’Bonney Gabriel of the USA as her successor. Sandhu captured hearts as she paid heartfelt homage to India with her wardrobe choices on her final day on stage as the current Miss Universe.

At the grand finale, the diva made two visits on stage. While her gorgeous black outfit for the crowning ceremony was a celebration of prior Miss Universe winners from India. The diva embraced her traditional origins and displayed a majestic lehenga for her debut performance.

In a multicoloured lehenga by the designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula, Harnaaz oozed a great deal of elegance. Her lehenga is ideal for a bride who wants to flaunt a maximalist style on her wedding day because of its kaleidoscope showreel of vivid colours and dazzling decorations.

Would you like to know how much Harnaaz’s vibrant lehenga, which she wore to the Miss Universe 2022 stage, cost? Well, the creative duo’s website lists it for Rs 259,900.

Her chevron-patterned blue and pink lehenga skirt has a pink striped border at the end. It was entirely covered in glistening decorations, gota-patti stitching, and paisley designs. So was the blouse, I suppose. Her dupatta was embellished with delicate kiran trimmings to match the silk pieces.

Later, Harnaaz changed into a stunning black gown with a long train and crowned R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe 2022.