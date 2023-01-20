Ahead of Republic Day, pro-Khalistani posters appeared on Delhi streets

Pro-Khalistani posters were put up on Thursday in Delhi in advance of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. In addition to other locations in West Delhi, the posters could be seen in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, and Peeragarhi.

Unknown miscreants put up the posters, which read ‘Sikhs for justice,’ ‘Khalistani zindabad,’ and ‘Referendum 2020.’

In the meantime, the police have filed a case in relation to the incident under the pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. The anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police is also involved in the inquiry.

As the contingents rehearse for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavyapath, security has been stepped up in Delhi. Buildings near Kartavyapath are undergoing anti-sabotage checks (ASC) by the Delhi Police.

The buildings near the Kartavyapath will be closed from 6.30 p.m. on January 22 to 1 p.m. on January 23 in order to conduct full dress rehearsals.