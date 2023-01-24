EU approves new Iranian sanctions, will not brand the Guards as ‘terrorists’

In response to a ‘brutal’ crackdown on protests, the European Union on Monday announced new sanctions against Iran. However, the bloc’s top diplomat said the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) cannot be designated as a terrorist organisation without a court order.

The 27-nation EU’s relations with Tehran have gotten worse as efforts to restart talks on its nuclear programme have stalled, and they have only gotten worse as Iran has taken steps to detain several European citizens.

The bloc has also raised concerns about the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia as well as the ongoing violent treatment of domestic protesters, including executions.

The foreign ministers of the EU, meeting in Brussels on Monday, ‘adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression,’ according to Sweden, which is currently in charge of the rotating presidency of the EU.

Tobias Billstrom, Sweden’s foreign minister, said, ‘The EU strongly condemns the brutal and disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters,’ according to a tweet from the nation’s EU diplomatic mission.mission.