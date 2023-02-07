Nathan Chasing Horse of ‘Dances With Wolves’ charged in Nevada for sexual assault crimes

In Nevada, Nathan Chasing Horse has been charged with sexual assault offences that prosecutors claim occurred in Las Vegas beginning in 2012. Nathan Chasing Horse played a significant part in the 1990 American epic western film ‘Dances With Wolves,’ which was directed and produced by Kevin Costner.

The 46-year-old has been charged with sexually assaulting women and girls for almost 20 years in several states. In a brief court appearance on Monday in Las Vegas, he was officially charged.

Chasing Horse is accused of eight offences, including child abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual assault against a victim under the age of 16. Prosecutors also filed an additional felony charge against the actor on Monday in connection with what detectives said were videos saved on a phone showing sexual abuse against a minor.

After SWAT officers took him under custody last week, detectives searched his home and found guns. The officers also found 18.5 kilograms of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in his apartment, according to the arrest report.