Google doodle today honors Malayalam cinema’s first woman actor PK Rosy on her 120th Birth Anniversary

The Google Doodle for today celebrates PK Rosy, the first female lead in Malayalam film. Rosy was born Rajamma on this date in 1903 in Thiruvananthapuram, often known as Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala. Rosy developed an interest for acting from a young age.

Rosy broke down barriers with her performance in the Malayalam movie Vigathakumaran(The Lost Child) during a time when performing arts were discouraged in many sectors of society, especially for women. Her tale continues to inspire and motivate others today.

She was the first Dalit actress in Indian cinema as well as the first heroine in Malayalam. Rosy played the role of Sarojini, a Nair woman, in the movie. When the movie was released, members of a community were reportedly enraged to see a Dalit woman portray them. Her home was reportedly burnt down by upper castes.

Fearing her life, Rosy reportedly fled in a lorry that was headed to Tamil Nadu, married the lorry driver, Kesavan Pillai and lived her life as ‘Rajammal’. She never rose to fame and instead remained secluded from her previous life of acting.

A society of women actors in Malayalam cinema named itself the PK Rosy film society.