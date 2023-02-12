During demolition drive in Delhi, women protesters hurl chilli powder at police

For allegedly throwing chilli powder at police officers on duty during a demolition drive in Delhi on Sunday, a few women protestors were detained. The women who were detained were protesting the anti-encroachment campaign.

The Mehrauli Archaeological Park region has so far seen the reclamation of nearly 1200 square metres of public land on Friday.

The demolition drive has been going on while being heavily guarded by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Some women protested on Sunday by throwing chilli powder at police officers. Later, they were imprisoned.

A demolition order dated December 12, 2022, and markings directing ‘encroachers’ to remove all illegal structures from the land in question within 10 days were previously pasted on the walls of illegal structures on the property.

The land where the demolition is taking place is a portion of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and the notice claims that the ‘existing unauthorised encroachment is acting as a hindrance to the development of the Mehrauli Archaeological Park.’

Although the area is under the jurisdiction of the DDA, the heritage structures scattered throughout the expansive park are cared for by the ASI.

According to official sources, the ASI is also hard at work in preparation for the G20 summit scheduled to take place at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in early March.