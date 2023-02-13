Russian state news agency reports that India received arms worth around $13 billion from Russia in the past five years

Late on Sunday, Russian state news outlets reported that over the previous five years, India had purchased armaments from Russia for over $13 billion. Additionally, New Delhi has placed orders with Moscow for more than $10 billion in weaponry and military hardware.

India is the largest purchaser of Russian weapons in the world, making up about 20% of Moscow’s current order book. Although the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not been explicitly denounced in New Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged for negotiations and diplomacy to end the situation.

The Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation of Russia, led by Dmitry Shugayev, informed the agencies that India, China, and several Southeast Asian nations have continued to show interest in purchasing Russian weapons.

‘Despite the unprecedented pressure on India from Western countries led by the United States in connection with Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, it continues to be one of Russia’s main partners in the field of military-technical cooperation,’ Interfax agency quoted Shugayev as saying.