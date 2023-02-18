India banned Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force due to terrorist acts

The Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF), which included members of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, has been outlawed by the Union government.

The JKGF was connected to attempts at infiltration, drug and weapon smuggling, terror attacks in Kashmir, and threatening security forces, according to a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The group has been encouraging residents of Jammu and Kashmir to join terrorist organisations fighting India by using social media platforms.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has now classified JKGF as a terror organisation.