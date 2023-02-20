Stones pelted at Delhi residence, windows damaged, claims Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was allegedly stoned when unidentified men arrived at his New Delhi home on Sunday night.

After travelling from Jaipur to Delhi, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, ‘My residence in Delhi has once again been attacked. The fourth incident since 2014 is this one.’

He added that he had gone to the police and made a complaint. He said, ‘I was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows.’

A Delhi police team was dispatched in response to the complaint and visited the man’s home to gather evidence.

Owaisi argued that it is alarming that the stone-throwing occurred in a high-security area and urged the police to detain the culprits immediately.