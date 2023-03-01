The cost of a cooking gas cylinder has increased by 50 rupees to cost 1,103 rupees per cylinder

With immediate effect beginning on Wednesday, petroleum and oil marketing businesses increased the price of home LPG cylinders by 50 Rs per unit and commercial LPG cylinders by 350.50 Rs per unit.

Commercial LPG cylinders will now cost 2,119.50 Rs per unit in Delhi, and domestic LPG cylinders will cost 1,103 Rs per unit in the national capital, says the amended tariffs.

This is the second increase in the cost of a commercial LPG cylinder this year.

Commercial LPG cylinder costs had previously increased by 25rs per unit on January 1.