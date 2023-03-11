The government creates an action plan for Kochi’s garbage disposal

A strategy has been developed by the government to address Kochi’s rubbish issues permanently.

By April 10, it has suggested that waste management at the source be implemented in all of the district’s residences, businesses, and apartments. The choice was made following the devastating fire at the Brahmapuram garbage facility and the ensuing pollution in the Kochi region.

The three-month, seven-day action plan will be carried out as if it were a war. Violators will face harsh consequences.

Moreover, measures to streamline door-to-door services will be taken. As a result, the Haritha Karma Sena’s work will be strengthened. For waste pickup, the Haritha Karma Sena must also pay a user charge.

Beginning on Monday, the actions outlined in the action plan will be taken. By March 17, people who don’t have facilities for garbage disposal at the source should let the authorities know. To make them easier, the relevant local organisations should give them financial and technical support. The Haritha Karma Sena’s efforts in all wards should be supported by the local bodies beginning on April 1.

The review conference also decided to keep an eye on how private institutions are handling bathroom waste.