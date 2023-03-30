Roof of well collapses at temple, 25 trapped

On Thursday, the roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) in a temple in Indore’s Patel Nagar area collapsed, trapping at least 25 people. The incident occurred during the Ram Navami festival, according to an eyewitness, a large crowd had gathered on the roof of the ancient ‘bavdi,’ and it caved in due to the weight. Approximately ten people have already been evacuated and transported to the hospital. According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), several ambulances have been deployed in the area. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has taken note of the incident and directed the Indore District Collector and Commissioner to expedite rescue efforts. It’s an unfortunate occurrence. Ten people have been safely rescued. Rescue efforts are currently underway. CMO office said that, the CMO maintains regular contact with the Indore district administration. Top Indore police and district administration officials are on the scene. Attempts are being made to relocate the devotees. Some people have already been rescued, according to the CM’s office.