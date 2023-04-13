The United States for the first time, has designated xylazine, a drug, as an ’emerging threat’

The United States has identified the drug xylazine, commonly known as ‘tranq’, as an ’emerging threat’ for the first time. The US government has requested Congress to provide funding to combat the drug, which has been linked to an increase in overdose deaths. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, stated that this is the first time in the country’s history that a substance has been designated as an emerging threat by any administration.

Xylazine is an animal tranquilizer that is used by veterinarians to sedate large animals like horses and deer. Although not approved for use in humans, the drug is mixed with cocaine, heroin, or fentanyl, and sold on the street under the name ‘tranq’. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported that xylazine consumption can result in lowered blood pressure, critically low levels of heart rate, skin ulcers, abscesses, and may even require amputation.

Gupta stated that the federal government will release a plan within 90 days to combat the overdose scourge caused by xylazine. The plan would focus on increasing testing capacity, withdrawal management, treatment protocols, and attacking the supply chain of illicit xylazine. Gupta emphasized that President Biden is dedicated to addressing the overdose crisis, and support from Congress is crucial to achieve this goal.