Himalayas at risk from new glacial lakes

According to a study, the temperature in the higher Himalayan region has risen faster than in the low-lying areas, so small glacier lakes are forming in front of glacier snouts as well as in glacier bodies in the Himachal-Himalaya and Trans Himalayan regions of the Tibet catchment. According to a recent study conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE) in the Himachal Himalayas, based on satellite data, the number of glacier lakes (large and small) in 2022 will be 995, up from 880 in 2021 in the Satluj catchment area.In an interview with this newspaper, Lalit Jain, Director (Environment) and Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology, and Environment (HIMCOSTE), stated that based on the above analysis for 2022, there is a significant increase in the number of moraine dammed lakes (GLOFs) in each basin, reflecting the formation of such lakes in the Higher Himalayan region.