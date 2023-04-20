Hottest April in Asian history

According to reports, a severe heatwave has swept across much of Asia, causing deaths and school closures in India and record-breaking temperatures in China. India has become particularly vulnerable to extreme heat in recent years, and experts fear that this year will be even worse. The April heatwave has ravaged north and east Indian states, with the meteorological department issuing an orange heatwave warning for parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal this week. Temperatures in Bangladesh, a country at the forefront of the climate crisis, soared above 40 degrees in Dhaka on Saturday, the hottest day in 58 years, causing road surfaces to melt. According to a Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change official, if the heat continues, they will declare a temperature emergency in certain areas. In Thailand, the meteorological department reported that temperatures in Tak province reached 44.6 degrees on Sunday, matching the previous record set in Mae Hong Son on April 28, 2016. Temperatures are expected to reach 45 degrees this week.