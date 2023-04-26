Gulf country bans renting bikes for children under 12

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian authority have banned renting out bicycles for children under 12 years. The Public Prosecution in the country informed that children less than 12 years are not allowed to ride bicycles on public roads and their guardians would be held responsible for any resulting damage.

The authority also underlined the necessity of training workers at entertainment places in how to handle accidents resulting from children’s games and importance of observing safety rules and taking necessary related measures.