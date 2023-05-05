Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude at a depth of 10 kilometers in Ishikawa Prefecture rocks central Japan

Central Japan was rocked by a powerful earthquake on Friday at 2:42 pm with a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 10 kilometers in Ishikawa Prefecture. The earthquake was classified as a Strong 6, the second-highest level on the intensity scale. However, according to initial reports by the Meteorological Agency, there is no risk of a tsunami, and sea level changes of below 20 cm are expected.

Following the earthquake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference that there could be further quakes of similar intensity in the area. A Shindo 4 aftershock was later felt on the northern tip of Ishikawa Prefecture’s Noto Peninsula, located about 300 kilometers northwest of Tokyo.

As a precaution, some train lines, including the Hokuriku Shinkansen between Nagano and Kanazawa stations, were suspended. Officials have also requested everyone to exercise caution as more tremors could be felt in the affected area. However, the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture, which is operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, reported no damage.

Overall, the earthquake in central Japan on Friday had a magnitude of 6.3, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers in Ishikawa Prefecture, and was classified as a Strong 6 on the intensity scale. There is no risk of a tsunami, and sea level changes of below 20 cm are expected. Despite this, officials have cautioned that further quakes of similar intensity could occur in the area, and some train lines have been suspended as a precaution.